Kazakhstan, Mexico discuss perspectives of bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Mexico held political consultations via videoconference, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event co-chaired by Mr. Nurgali Arystanov, Director of the Americas Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Ms. Amparo Erendira Anguiano Rodriguez, General Director of the Africa, Central Asia and Middle East of the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs.

The interlocutors discussed the wide range of actual issues of bilateral agenda, including political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as extension of bilateral legal framework.

Welcoming the widened mutually beneficial cooperation, the sides also emphasized the high level of mutual support on the UN platform and other multilateral structures.

«Mexico is one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan in Latin America. We intend to further deepen our partnership in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and trust.» – Arystanov stated in his remarks. The trade volume between two countries demonstrates high dynamics and almost doubled since last year.

In conclusion, the sides agreed to continue further fruitful cooperation and identified the main future priorities.