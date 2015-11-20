Kazakhstan, Mexico strengthen economic coop (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the period from November 12 through November 14, 2015 Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States Andrian Elemessov paid his first official visit to the states of Queretaro and Guanajuato, MFA press service says.

The Kazakh Diplomat met with Governor of Queretaro Francisco Dominguez, presidents of municipalities (mayors) of Santiago de Querétaro and San Miguel de Allende cities and deputies of the Congress of Queretaro. Elemessov participated also in a business forum "Kazakhstan - Economic and Cultural Partner of Mexico in Central Asia:Prospects and Opportunities."

Issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects of its development at the regional level were on agenda of the Kazakh Ambassador's meeting with the leadership of Queretaro and cities of Santiago de Querétaro and San Miguel de Allende.

The parties agreed on preparation of a large business forum on Kazakhstan's economic potential jointly with the municipality of Santiago de Querétaro. The parties agreed also on activation of cultural and academic cooperation and launching collaboration between universities. Kazakhstan was invited to partake in the annual festival of cultures next year (usually in April-May), where the representatives of various countries present their traditions and culture ( the Day of Cinema, theatrical performances, folklore and gastronomy).

As a sign of respect to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Andrian Elemessov was awarded the title of Honorary Resident of the city of Santiago de Querétaro for his contribution to the development of cooperation.

In the course of his trip, the Ambassador took part in the business forum "Kazakhstan - Economic and Cultural Partner of Mexico in Central Asia: Prospects and Opportunities" held in the industrial park of Santiago de Queretaro. The event was attended by the representatives of around 50 major companies and business elite of the city.