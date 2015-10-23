ASTANA. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the United Nations Organization was held today in the office of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry's press service.

"Seventy years ago, the establishment of the UN became a historical and landmark event. Being a basic element of the modern world order, the Organization expresses the aspirations of the entire planet through its principles," Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov said welcoming the participants.

"We are glad to develop strong cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. We have been marking the Day of the UN for the past twenty years and every year this day is important for us. It is normal, because our interest shifts from regional level to the international one. We have developed new approaches and new ideas for our collaboration. Turning from a recipient-country to a donor -country is a great achievement for us. And now we promote the projects and the programs of the UN launched in Kazakhstan," the Minister said.

Today's global threats, namely, economic crisis, climate change, bio-diversity reduction, spread of terrorism and organized crime highlight one more important role of the Organization and its contribution to ensuring peace and security.

Idrissov told about the key initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan outlined at the 70 th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New-York and during thematic summits on establishment of a UN special fund for millennium development goals, development of a 2045 global strategic initiative plan as well as on establishment of a UN comprehensive document on fight with terrorism.

The Minister informed the participants of the priorities of the campaign on promotion of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the 2017-2018 non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and joint work with the UN on creating KazAID agency as well as the initiative on opening a regional hub of international organizations in Almaty which will enable Kazakhstan to provide a firm base for further regional and international cooperation in Central Asia and outside its area.

"Kazakhstan stands for expansion of the activity of the UN in Central Asia. The region needs more involvement of the UN for many reasons of development. Many countries of this part of the world face difficulties including security problems and the situation in Afghanistan," stated he.

Alongside, Idrissov said he appreciates the UN for its support of Kazakhstan's efforts and attempts to ensure peace and security.

"Every time, on October 24, we will gather to share our ideas, to work together to achieve the ambitious goals, the UN Charter and national development goals, be it for Kazakhstan, Switzerland or Mongolia," he said in conclusion.

Secretary of the International Affairs, Defense and Security Committee of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Birganym Aitimova also addressed the participants with a congratulatory speech. She noted that Kazakhstan joined the 30 leading member-countries of the UN who actively promote the issues of peace and security.

UN Resident-Coordinator in Kazakhstan Stephen Tull stated that the Government of Kazakhstan has considered the UN as its key partner, while the UN has always strived for the development and implementation of all its programs in full compliance with the national needs and strategic priorities of Kazakhstan in the field of development. S.Tull stressed also that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN can be characterized as a firm, long-term and successful partnership.

The participants of the meeting were also demonstrated a video with a greeting from the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.