    11:36, 06 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan might create independent aviation accident investigation body

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek proposes to establish an independent aviation accident investigation body, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "It might be a joint body, to investigate accidents in both civil and military (Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense and so on) aviation. Today we have separate units in our ministry and Defense Ministry. However, international practice shows that such bodies should exist outside of line ministries and be independent", Mr. Kassymbek said during the Senate's session.

    Earlier, the Ministry of Investments and Development suggested delegating control and supervision of civil aviation to an autonomous agency.

    According to the ministry's press service, Kazakhstan will continue work on bringing aviation management and industry as a whole to the world standards. To this end, active work is being carried out to implement Step 68 of the Nation Plan, according to which "The activities of Civil Aviation Committee will be oriented towards the British Civil Aviation Agency's model".

     

