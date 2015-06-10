Kazakhstan might host Formula E race in 2017 during EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is interested to be a host for the FIA Formula E Championship race in 2017, Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said at a press conference in Moscow, Electric AutoSport reports June 9.

"Cities from all around the world expressed an interest in our concept to race with electric cars. Most cities have problems with pollution and clean mobility is what they are after. Electric cars are a part of that solution," Agag said, expressing that Formula E wants to race in major cities around the world if there is a suitable track to find in the city centres. "Also, we want to spread the races geographically speaking with events in Europe, Asia, North and South America and probably soon in Africa as well," he continued. Agag confirmed that the central government in Kazakhstan expressed an interest in Formula E. "There is an initial dialogue to find out if there is a possibility to host a race. No decisions have been made yet," he emphasized. But the reason to go there seems obvious. "Astana organizes a very important EXPO in 2017 which is all about new energy and sustainability. The event shares values with Formula E." The Astana World EXPO will be held from June 10 to September 10, 2017. The exhibition area will cover 113 hectares and two to three million visitors are expected. Kazinform refers to AKI Press.