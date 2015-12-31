Kazakhstan Military Air Forces received new Mi-171Sh helicopters (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Military Air Forces received new MI-171Sh combat-transport helicopters, Kazinform learnt from the Defense Ministry.

The ceremony was held at the aviation base in Shymkent.

The helicopters arrived as per the contract concluded earlier between Kazakhstan and Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, a part of the Russian Helicopters Holding. Pilots and engineering-technical staff transition was held in Mongolia.

Mi-171Sh helicopter was developed from basic MI-8 airframe. High flight characteristics, reliability, engine which can be used in a wide range of conditions and temperatures from -50°C to +50°C, multi-functionality, simplicity of operation and maintenance – these are the main qualities which gained the operators’ trust in these copters around the world.