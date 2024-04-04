Kazakhstan mines 90 tons of gold per year

The annual production of gold stands at 90 tons in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

There are 2,300 tons of geological reserves of gold in the country. Kazakhstan produces 90 tons of gold per year. The gold reserves will be enough for 20-25 years. According to our forecast, the country has gold reserves of 20 thousand tons, said Yerlan Akbarov, chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the country.

According to acting deputy chairman of the Geology Committee Kanat Yerubayev, gold reserves are constantly replenished following exploration by private subsoil users.

Earlier the Financial Monitoring Agency of the country reported that from 2020 to 2023, seven criminal cases on regarding gold trafficking, of which four were taken to court, were under investigation. The damage was estimated at over 1.5 billion tenge. According to the preliminary estimates, every three tons of legally produced gold comes with one ton mined illegally. This equates to around 25 tons of illegally produced gold per year in the country.