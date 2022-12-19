Kazakhstan misses its chance to propel to IIHF U18 World Championship Top Division

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan succumbed to the Norwegian hockey players in the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship Division I Group A, losing its chance to book the 2023 Top Division berth, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

The first period and a half saw Norway dominating the ice with three goals in a row. Alexander Istomin’s side managed to respond with a puck only in the middle of the second period only to see the Norwegians scoring their fourth goal in the 37th minute of the match. Although Tsybin and Ermak of Kazakhstan netted two goals until the end of the match, the Norwegian team was stronger.

After suffering a 3:5 defeat from Norway, the U18 Kazakh squad lost all hopes of propelling into the 2023 Top Division.

During the championships, Team Kazakhstan lost to France (0:2), defeated Hungary (3:2), Denmark (4:0) and Slovenia (4:2) and then was upset by Norway (3:5) in the Division I Group A.

Photo:olympic.kz