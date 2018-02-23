Kazakhstan Mission in UNSC: Astana arrangements must be fulfilled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations has delivered a speech during the urgent meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the humanitarian status in Syria, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

"None of the agreements signed in Astana must remain on paper. They must be strictly fulfilled," Kazakhstan's representative said. The Meeting of the UNSC was called on February 22 at the initiative of the Russian delegation.

Kazakhstan's delegation encouraged all conflicting parties to come to an arrangement to cease military actions in Eastern Ghouta and assist in strengthening cease-fire regime in the de-escalation zones. They urged the parties concerned to unite efforts to terminate military actions in the entire country so that humanitarian help and medical evacuation was provided to the region in accordance with the international law.

Kazakhstan spoke for the importance of achieving a consensus and soon adoption of the UNSC resolution on termination of hostility which is now considered by the members of the Council.

The briefing of UN Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock was aired during the video call with Geneva.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern about the aggravating humanitarian situation in Syria including Eastern Ghouta, and the provinces Iglib and North Hama, Roukban and Rakk. At present the humanitarian and medical aid is required for more than 13.1 million people in Syria. Among these people 6.1 million are the ones who moved internally; 2.5 million live in the areas which are difficult to access, and hundreds of thousands live in besieged areas.

Kazakhstan supported the "five requests" defined by Mark Lowcock on January 11, 2018 following his visit to Syria and called all parties to assist in their implementation as well as other measures envisaged by the UNSC resolutions in order to ensure sustainable improvement of delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria in 2018.