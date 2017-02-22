Kazakhstan Mission to UN hosted special event ‘Political and Economic Reforms: Steps in Implementing SDG 16’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 17, 2017 the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations hosted a special event entitled "Political and Economic Reforms: Steps in Implementing SDG 16". The event was attended by the heads and staff of diplomatic missions to the United Nations, international organisations, civil society and academia, MFA press service reports.

In his welcoming remarks, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov briefed the participants on a programme of political and economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Permanent Representative stressed the close correlation of the proposed national reform with the global Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

Miroslav Jenca, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Cihan Sultanoğlu, Assistant Secretary-General, Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States attended the event.

Jenca welcomed the reforms proposed by the President of Kazakhstan that are aimed at strengthening the role of the legislative branch and strengthening of the responsibility of the Government. He also noted that these steps will improve accountability, transparency and efficiency of the state. Assistant Secretary-General stressed that the programme of reforms fully corresponds with the sustainable development goals and democratisation of society. As a former head of the Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia, he thanked Kazakhstan for its continuing support of this institution, which is designed to help address issues of potential conflicts in the region.

Sultanoğlu praised the political and economic reforms of the Kazakh President. Following her February visit to Kazakhstan in the capacity of Commissioner-General of the United Nations for EXPO-2017, she commended the speed and scale of positive changes in the country. In particular, Sultanoglu noted the active participation of the Kazakh Parliament in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals. In November 2016, the Senate held a special thematic session on the global implementation of the "road map" for sustainable development. She said that the enhancement of accountability, transparency and efficiency of public institutions is an essential element of good governance and the rule of law. In this regard, Assistant Secretary-General mentioned that ajoint project of the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNDP - Regional Hub for Civil Service in Astana, not only contributes to the further development of the civil service system in the country, but also helps other countries that are members of the Center. According to the UN representative, success in achieving SDGs will facilitate entry of Kazakhstan into the list of 30 most competitive countries.

The participants noted the high relevance of the topic - implementation of sustainable development goals, which is attracting today high interest from all over the world. Bringing a specific example of Kazakhstan's ways and methods of SDGs successful implementation facilitates this process.