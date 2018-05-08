Kazakhstan MMA Championship kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On May 8, nearly 200 athletes from all regions of Kazakhstan gathered in Astana to compete for the country's MMA champion title, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakhstan MMA Federation.

Fights are arranged in five women's and nine men's weight divisions. For the first time, young athletes at 16 and 17 years of age take part in the championship of Kazakhstan.

The tournament is held from May 8th to 11th in the capital's sports palace "Kazakhstan". The final matches of the 6th Kazakhstan MMA Championship will be aired by QAZSPORT TV Channel.