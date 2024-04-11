Kazakhstan mobilizes over 10 thou military personnel to protect western regions from high water

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a working meeting of the republican flood control headquarters, focusing on the situation in the western regions set to face the second wave of flooding, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazah government.

During the meeting, vice premier, deputy chief of the headquarters Kanat Bozumbayev reported about the huge amounts of water expected to come down the Zhaiyk River from Russia.

West Kazakhstan region is brace for rain. High water is observed in the Sakmara River. According to the forecast, water from the upper Zhaiyk and Sakmara Rivers will approach to the territory of West Kazakhstan region in the second decade of April. As of now, the level of water in the Zhaiyk River in Uralsk stands at 728cm, set to reach the critical point of 850.

In Atyrau region, slight rise in water levels at the hydroposts along the Zhaiyk River has been recorded due to the flow of water from West Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours. High water is expected to approach at the beginning of the third decade of April.

Upon the instruction of the Kazah government’s head Bektenov, the personnel and means of the regional authorities, emergency situations and internal affairs ministries, national guard and defense ministry were mobilized following Bektenov’s working trips to West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

The number of personnel engaged in the flood control measures is set to be increased to six thousand people in West Kazakhstan region and up to four thousand in Atyrau region. Around four thousand vehicles are being sent from different parts of the country.

The Kazakh Prime minister tasked the defense and internal affairs ministries to deploy additional personnel and vehicles if necessary.

It is necessary to maximize the mobilization of forces and means in Uralsk and Atyrau. We should divert high water from settlements. An additional deployment of military personnel and vehicles has begun today. Taking into account the speed of water inflow, reinforcement works need to be done first in Uralsk, and then in Atyrau, stressed Bektenov.

As of today, the local state of emergency remains in eight regions of Kazakhstan. In total, 97 thousand residents have been evacuated from the areas affected by floods. As of April 11, the state of emergency has been lifted in Pavlodar and Abai regions as the flood situation stabilized.