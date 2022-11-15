Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov held a meeting with newly appointed ambassador of Moldova to Kazakhstan Lilian Darii, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

The meeting highlighted the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between the countries on the bilateral basis as well as within international organizations. The foreign diplomat was informed about the comprehensive reforms underway in Kazakhstan as well as the country’s stand on the current issues of international agenda.

The participants of the meeting agreed on further deepening of interparliamentary ties as a major part of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova, including within the parliamentary groups of friendship of the two countries.