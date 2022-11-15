EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:45, 15 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov held a meeting with newly appointed ambassador of Moldova to Kazakhstan Lilian Darii, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

    The meeting highlighted the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between the countries on the bilateral basis as well as within international organizations. The foreign diplomat was informed about the comprehensive reforms underway in Kazakhstan as well as the country’s stand on the current issues of international agenda.

    The participants of the meeting agreed on further deepening of interparliamentary ties as a major part of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova, including within the parliamentary groups of friendship of the two countries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Moldova Parliament Senate
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!