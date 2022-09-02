Kazakhstan, Mongolia continue constructive coop at intl arena

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Gabit Koishibayev met with Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Mongolia Erdenetsogt Odbayar, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the state and perspective areas of cooperation between the two countries, and also discussed the schedule of bilateral events for the coming period, including within the framework of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia celebrated this year. In particular, they noted the importance of thorough preparation for the next meeting of the Kazakh-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, planned this autumn, as well as the qualitative study of mutual contacts and high-level visits. Odbayar expressed interest in Kazakhstan's participation in the project to plant a billion trees, launched in Mongolia at the initiative of President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. He also named the joint development of the «green» economy, cooperation in the field of ensuring food security and public health as priority areas for the mutual application of forces.

In turn, Koishibayev, noting the similarity of the goals and objectives of the national programs and projects of the two countries in these areas, proposed to include these issues in the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in order to increase mutually beneficial cooperation in these areas. At the same time, congratulating the counterpart on the approval of the Mongolian Government’s new members, which took place the day before, he expressed the readiness of the Kazakh diplomatic mission to actively promote the establishment of direct ties between the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries in order to further strengthen the Kazakh-Mongolian partnership in all areas.

During the conversation, certain issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Mongolia in international affairs, mutual support within the framework of such multilateral formats as the UN, CICA and the IAEA, as well as cooperation in promoting candidacies and global initiatives of the two countries were also discussed.









Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA