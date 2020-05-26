Kazakhstan, Mongolia exchanged letters of ratification of Treaty on transfer of sentenced persons

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shahrat Nuryshev and Ambassador of Mongolia to Kazakhstan Luvsan Battulga exchanged letters of ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia on the transfer of sentenced persons, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The treaty was concluded on March 29, 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting the parties have discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and agreed to hold a number of important events after stabilizing the coronavirus situation.