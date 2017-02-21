Kazakhstan, Mongolia to develop cooperation in nuclear power

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Kazatomprom paid a working visit to Mongolia, according to com[any's press service.

During the visit, Chairman of the Board of NAC Kazatomprom JSC met with Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Miyeegombyn Enkhbold, Minister of Mining Mongolia Tsedev Dashdorj, and Secretary of the Nuclear Energy Commission of Mongolia Gun-Aajav Manlaijav and the Executive Director of the state-owned Mon-Atom LLC Dorjbal Dalaijargal.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries' atomic industries.

"Currently, Kazakhstan is ranked 2nd in the world for uranium reserves. Kazatomprom produces 21 percent of world's uranium, and is the leading producer and supplier of natural uranium in the world market, covering about 20 percent of the demand. We also plan to diversify our business in all stages of the pre-reaction nuclear fuel cycle", said Askar Zhumagaliyev.

During the meeting the sides voiced a number of areas of cooperation in nuclear industry that are of mutual interest, such as exploration, production and processing of uranium, etc.

Kazatomprom is a national operator responsible for the export of uranium and its compounds, rare metals, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, special purpose equipment, technologies and double-use materials. The company currently employs more than 26,000 people and is among the leading uranium producers in the world.