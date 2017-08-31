EN
    12:19, 31 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Mortgage Company announces changes to the Board

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mortgage organization Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSC reported about the decision of its sole shareholder on changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

    According to KASE, the powers of the Members of the Board, independent directors Ulf Wokurka and Azamat Zholdasbekov were terminated, and Yerbolat Ospanov and Nurlan Tokobayev were elected as new members of the Board of Directors, independent directors of the Mortgage Organization.

     

