Kazakhstan mourns Almaty plane crash victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s main state flag is flying half-mast today as a sign of mourning the Bek Air plane crash victims, Kazinform reports.

The biggest flag of the country was installed ten years ago in the territory of Atameken ethno-memorial complex in Nur-Sultan.

As reported before, Kazakhstan declared December 28, 2019 the Day of National Mourning upon multiple deaths caused by Bek Air 2100 flight crash near the city of Almaty.

12 people died as a result of the tragedy.