Kazakhstan mourns death of ex-Turkish President Süleyman Demirel - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of untimely passing of Süleyman Demirel, Turkey's ninth president, the Akorda's press service reports.

The telegram of condolences notes that President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of untimely death of the universally recognized politician and statesman, the entire Turkic-speaking world was proud of. "I respected Süleyman Demirel as a true friend. We met very often and exchanged views on many problems. Kazakhstan will always remember him as a wise leader and outstanding individual who greatly contributed to the strengthening of fraternal relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey," the telegram reads. "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I extend my deep condolences to you and all people of Turkey," it says.