Kazakhstan mourns loss of first deputy Akim of Turkestan rgn Kosman Aitmukhambetov

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - First deputy Akim of Turkestan region Kosman Aitmukhambetov untimely passed away at the age of 57, Kazinform reports.

Kosman Aitmukhametov was born on August 29, 1963. In 1986 he graduated from the Akmola Civil Engineering Institute and the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

He was awarded the jubilee medal devoted to the 10th anniversary of Astana (2008), the jubilee medal «20 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan» (2011), «Kurmet» order (2012).