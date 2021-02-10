Kazakhstan moves to low-risk COVID-19 zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about the coronavirus situation across the country, Kazinform reports.

«The world reports a surge in coronavirus cases, more than 107 mln coronavirus cases were recorded as of today in 221 countries of the globe. 2.3 mln people died. As of February 10, Kazakhstan confirmed 198,086 coronavirus-positive and 48,388 coronavirus-negative cases. 179, 277 coronavirus-positive and 37,988 coronavirus-negative people recovered,» he told the briefing.

26% or 5,438 beds, 352 intensive care beds are occupied.

The Minister added that this week Kazakhstan moved from the moderate-risk to low-risk zone of coronavirus transmission. West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan moved from the high-risk to moderate-risk coronavirus zone. Atyrau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions moved to the low-risk zone. As of today Akmola, Pavlodar regions and Nur-Sultan city are in the coronavirus ‘red zone’. West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’.