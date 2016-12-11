Kazakhstan movies will shown in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC Kazakhfilm of Shaken Aymanov will be present movies within the "Focus on Kazakhstan" program at the 21st International Film Festival in Kerala which takes place from December 9 to December 16, 2016 in the city of Tiruvanantapuram, the capital of the State of Kerala (India), the press service of JSC Kazakhfilm reported.

During the festival the following pictures shot by Kazakhfilm film studio will be shown: "Daughter-in-Law" (E. Tursunov), "Old Man" (E. Tursunov), "Student" (D. Omirbayev), and animated film "Kazakh land" (B. Daurenbekov) created under the instruction of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Serik Aprymov, a Kazakh film director, will be among the jury with Belgian film director Michel Hleyfi (chairman), Indian actress of theater and cinema Sima Bisvas, Iranian actress Baran Kosari, and program director Pedro Pimenta.

This year in the festival there will be shown 185 pictures from 62 countries of the world.

The International Film Festival in Kerala has been held since 1996 and is one of the most important events in India. The organizer of the international review is Chalachitra film academy with assistance of the Ministry of Culture of the state. In 1999 the festival obtained accreditation of the international federation of associations of film producers.