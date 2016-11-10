Kazakhstan mulls allotting 1B tenge to support orphans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are plans to allot 1 billion tenge (KZT) for support of Kazakhstani orphans for the first time ever, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We amended the draft law on amendments to the three-year republican budget. According to the new budget, 1 billion tenge will be earmarked for social support of Kazakhstani orphans for the first time. The draft law was submitted to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. We believe that the senators will approve our proposals," deputy of the Majilis Serik Seidumanov said at the roundtable dedicated to the mechanism of effective interaction between government bodies and NGOs in the sphere of protection of children's rights in Kazakhstan.



According to MP Seidumanov, presently there are 29,000 orphans in Kazakhstan.



Participating in the roundtable were not only MPs and representatives of NGOs, but also members of the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Demographic Policy and businessmen.