Kazakhstan mulls over joint space research projects with Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan does not rule out the possibility of implementing joint space research programs with Belarus, Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Erkin Shaymagambetov told media on 22 October, BelTA informs.

"Joint projects is about timing. It is possible that we will launch a joint space research program of Kazakhstan and Belarus. I think it can happen," the head of the committee said. In his words, this year Belarus and Kazakhstan have agreed to draft an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in space. "The draft can be signed during a visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Minsk. It is likely to take place in 2016," said Erkin Shaymagambetov. In his words, it is a framework document that will stipulate the main cooperation areas, including earth sensing, navigation, joint space research, personnel training. According to the head of the committee, the signing of the document will help intensify space cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan. According to Erkin Shaymagambetov, Kazakhstan has achieved a lot in the space sector in the recent years. Thus, the country has launched four spacecraft: two communication satellites and two more for earth remote sensing. At the same time he admitted that cooperation with Belarus was established not long ago. Minsk is playing host to a meeting of representatives of the CIS executive bodies on 22-23 October to discuss cooperation in space. Participants of the event (including from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan) are talking over promising areas of cooperation and mechanisms for their implementation. The agenda of the meeting includes satellite constellation development, earth remote sensing, industrial cooperation. The program of the event will also include visits to organizations of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus to discuss joint projects. The next meeting is due to take place in Kazakhstan in 2016, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, academician Vladimir Gusakov told journalists, belta.by reports.