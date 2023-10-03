EN
    12:31, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan mulls to enforce fixed time schedules for taxi drivers

    private tai operators
    Photo: Alina Tuleubayeva/ Kazinform

     The Government suggests Kazakhstani private taxi operators to enforce fixed time schedules for taxi drivers, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Vice Minister of International Affairs Marat Kozhayev admitted Tuesday that private taxi operators working day and night put people’s lives at risk by driving between the regions of the country. On top of that, most car used by private taxi operators are overused.

    Among other things, Vice Minsiter Kozhayev proposed at the Government meeting to conduct daily medical check-ups for drivers and vehicle inspections and limit working hours of Kazakhstani taxi drivers to 8 hours per day.

    Kozhayev also told the meeting the car fleet in Kazakhstan has dramatically increased in the past five years and most cars have been in use for more than 20 years. Most of them do not meet safety requirements and come without safety bags.

    Government of Kazakhstan
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
