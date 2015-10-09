Kazakhstan must not rest on laurels of Global Competitiveness Index - S. Katsu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan does not have to rest on laurels of its achievement in the Global Competitiveness Index, President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu said at the CCS press conference.

"I congratulate Kazakhstan on improvement of the rankings. Now, Kazakhstan occupies the 42 nd place in the rankings. This is a great achievement. After the crisis of 2008, Kazakhstan had a difficult time. It is time for growing and improvement now thanks to political initiatives. The most important is that Kazakhstan does not have to rest on laurels of the achievement," S. Katsu stressed.

S. Katsu noted that macroeconomic policy of Kazakhstan allowed to it to develop and improve its competitiveness. This policy has always been a strong suit of Kazakhstan. However, he emphasized that it was not the only strength of the country.

According to him, the type of a questioning attitude will help to continue to improve the economy of the country.