Kazakhstan must show the world what it is - UNWTO Secretary-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai urged Kazakhstan to develop its tourism potential to the utmost, Kazinform reports.

Mr Rifai is in Astana to attend the international conference Tourism and Future Energy: Unlocking Low-Carbon Growth Opportunities. During the press conference ahead of the international conference, Mr Rifai stressed that Kazakhstan is quite promising as a travel destination.



The UNWTO Secretary-General said that this land is full of mysteries and discoveries. It has unique landscape, history, traditions and culture. According to Mr Rifai, not much is known about Kazakhstan. It is vital to use tourism for the sake of political and economic success and show the world what Kazakhstan is.



The international conference brought together over 700 representatives of international and domestic non-governmental organizations, travel agencies and tourism ministries from 150 countries to explore new prospects and search for innovative solutions in the sphere of tourism.



Mr Rifai is also expected to participate in the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday. According to Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, it is a huge honor that the UNWTO Secretary-General changed his tight schedule in order to visit Kazakhstan and partake in the international conference and the session of the Kazakh Government.