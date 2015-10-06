Kazakhstan named leading supplier of uranium to U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed in a statement that Kazakhstan was the leading supplier of uranium for U.S. nuclear power reactors in 2014.

According to the statement, last year owners of 100 U.S. reactors purchased 12 million pounds (nearly 5500 tons) of uranium from Kazakhstan, or 23% of 53.3 million pounds (24 176 tons) of uranium purchased by the U.S. The level of uranium purchased from Kazakhstan has almost doubled from 6,5 million pounds supplied in 2013. The reason behind the sharp increase is lower prices of Kazakh uranium, the EIA claims. It is worth mentioning that Australia, Canada and Russia were the leading suppliers of uranium to the U.S. in previous years. The EIA added that the amount of U.S.-origin uranium purchased in 2014 decreased 65% compared with 2013.