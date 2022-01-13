11:03, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan names 1st deputy Head of Presidential Administration
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Timur Suleimenov as the 1st deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
