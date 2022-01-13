EN
    11:03, 13 January 2022

    Kazakhstan names 1st deputy Head of Presidential Administration

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Timur Suleimenov as the 1st deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Timur Suleimenov as the 1st deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan relieving him of his duties as the deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.


