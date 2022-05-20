EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:05, 20 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names 1st Deputy Security Council Secretary

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Murat Baimukashev as the 1st Deputy Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council of Kazakhstan and to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1967 is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, the Karaganda Higher School of National Security Committee (Interior Ministry) of Kazakhstan, and Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the Russian President.

    Prior to the appointment served as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan in 2012-2013, 2019-2020, the head of the administrative police committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry since March 2020, and the Deputy Interior Minister since July 2021.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!