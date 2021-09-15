Kazakhstan names 1st Vice Minister of Education and Science
Born in 1972 in Akmola region, Ms Karinova is a graduate of the Valikhanov Kokshetau Pedagogic Institute and the Omsk State Pedagogic Institute.
She began her professional career as a teacher at a rural school in 1994. In 2005-2008 she became the principal of a secondary school in North Kazakhstan region.
In 2009-2012 she headed the education department of North Kazakhstan region based in Petropavlovsk. In 2012 she was named deputy akim (governor) of Petropavlovsk city for social issues. In 2017-2018 she was the director of the preschool and secondary education department at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since August 2019 – till present she was the Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.