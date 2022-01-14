EN
    12:08, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names Advisor to PM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Marat Beketayev as the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

