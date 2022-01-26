Kazakhstan names Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of Maldives concurrently, the Akorda press service reports.