Kazakhstan names ambassador to Tanzania and Mozambique

As decreed by the Head of State, Kazakh ambassador to South Africa Yerkin Akhinzhanov has been appointed as the ambassador to Tanzania and Mozambique, concurrently, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Born in 1968 in Almaty, Yerkin Akhinzhanov graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages.

In 2009 and 2011, Akhinzhanov acted as the deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the OSCE (Minister Counsellor).

In 2011 and 2012, he was the deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna (Minister Counsellor).

In 2012 and 2014, he worked as the head of the Europe Department at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In 2014 and 2017, he acted as the Minister Counsellor at the Kazakh embassy in the US.

Until 2018, he served as the deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in New York.

In 2019 and 2023, Akhinzhanov acted as the Kazakh ambassador to Norway.

In 2023, he was appointed as the ambassador to South Africa.