EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 08 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names ambassadors to Mongolia and China

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gabit Koishibayev and Shakhrat Nuryshev have been appointed the Kazakh ambassadors to Mongolia and China, respectively, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Gabit Koishibayev was named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia and relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China.

    Shakhrat Nuryshev was appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China and relieved of his post of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals China Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!