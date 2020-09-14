Kazakhstan names Chairman of Agency for protection of competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Zhumangarin has been appointed as the Chairman of the Agency for protection and development of competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Kazakh President decreed to appoint Zhumangarin to the post.

Born in 1969, Mr. Zhumangarin is a native of Aktobe city. Throughout his professional career, he held posts at the Agency for regulation of natural monopolies in Aktobe region, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the National Agency for Local Content Development, the Ministry of Regional Development, and the Committee for regulation of natural monopolies and competition protection.

Prior to the recent appoint, he served as the Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Competition and Anti-Monopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.