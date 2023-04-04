Kazakhstan names Digital Development Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appointed Bagdat Mussin as the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1983 in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Demirel University, Kazakh Institute of Jurisprudence and International Relations.

Since September 2020 has been acting as the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister.