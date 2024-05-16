Kazakhstan names First Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

Akan Rakhmetullin has been designated as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Akorda press service said in a released statement that Akan Rakhmetullin had been named the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the president’s decree.

Rakhmetullin who previously was the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN, hails from Almaty and is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Akan Rakhmetullin served at the Kazakh diplomatic mission in Pakistan, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Mission to the UN and held other notable posts at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.