Kazakhstan names industries for injection of digitalization projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Currently, export oriented areas of industry, which are of high value-added are prioritized in digitalization plans of Kazakhstan, a representative of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan told Trend.

According to the representative, these areas include mining and processing industry, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, and pharmaceuticals.

He further added that this is not surprising because the competitiveness of the product on international market is completely dependent on the manufacturing efficiency.

«Furthermore, ventures in these areas have enough of resources necessary for implementation of the digitalization projects. The mining and processing sector is one of the dynamically developing areas in Kazakhstan and possesses high innovative potential for introduction of digital technologies based on a number of reasons,» he said.

Firstly, constant optimization of production costs is necessary to compete on the international market of raw materials.

«Companies of mining and processing industry understand this and aim to invest into latest digital technologies, which allow to decrease the cost of a product,» he added.

Secondly, digitalization of manufacturing allows to increase efficiency of extraction of ore with low metal content, as well as to extract hard-to-reach ore reserves at a great depth.

Currently, the introduction of digital technologies has positively affected the business processes of the ventures.

«It provided for increase of labor efficiency by 10-20 percent on average via optimization of processes, of real-time data analysis possibility, improvement of cooperation of employees and equipment. Also, it provided for the improvement of occupational safety via minimizing the human labor in particularly dangerous areas,» he said.

Furthermore, introduction of digital technologies affects not only activity of the venture but also the entire ecosystem of relations between the company and the suppliers.

«Thus, the cooperation between applied sciences and business strengthens, number of locally developed technologies increases and the competence of IT specialists improves,» he concluded.