Kazakhstan names its Trade Commissioner to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bauyrzhan Sartbayev will serve as Kazakhstan's Trade Commissioner in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born in 1966 in Karaganda, Mr. Sartbayev is a graduate of the Karaganda State University and KIMEP University.



In 2000-2002, he headed the Legal Department of Rehabilitation Fund Republican State Enterprise of the Ministry of Finance and was a deputy director of the Financial Center of the Ministry of Education.



Starting from 2003, Mr. Sartbayev served as Chairman of the subsidiary company of Kazastyktrans for three years.



In 2006-2007 he represented Kazakhstan's interests at the International Grain Council in the UK and participated in tenders of the United Nations.



In 2008 he took up the post of the Chairman of the Board of Nomad LLP. Four years later he became Deputy Director of the Sary-Arka Foundation.



In 2013-2015 he held the post of the Deputy Director of the Directorate of State Residences State Enterprise.



Since 2015 he has been serving as Director of the Directorate of State Residences State Enterprise.