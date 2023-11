ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Timur Sultangaziyev as the 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1982 in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University.

Prior to the appointment served as the deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan between 2021 and 2022.





Photo: t.me/KZgovernment