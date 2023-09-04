EN
    12:01, 04 September 2023

    Kazakhstan names new Agriculture Minister

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Aidarbek Saparov as the Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President decreed to relieve Yerbol Karashukeyev of his duties as the Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1966 in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Omsk Agriculture Institute, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

    Throughout his career he worked as the governor of districts in North Kazakhstan, and deputy governor of North Kazakhstan. In 2019-2022 was appointed as the Vice Minister of Agriculture. From December 1, 2022, up to the present headed North Kazakhstan region.


