Kazakhstan names new Ambassador to Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Mukhtar Tileuberdi as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Musayev as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Andorra, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UNWTO concurrently.

Besides, the Head of State relieved Alibek Bakayev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently.