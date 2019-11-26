EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:19, 26 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new ambassador to Czech Republic

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Matar Tazhin as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Throughout his career, Mr. Tazhin served as Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of the Security Council, Ambassador to Russia, Secretary of State. Prior to the appointment he was the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!