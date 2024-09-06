Kazakhstan names new Ambassador to the Netherlands

The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Abdrakhmanov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

He is appointed as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons concurrently.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Askar Zhumagaliyev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons concurrently.

Born in 1964 in the Kazakh SSR is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career, Abdrakhmanov served as Kazakh Foreign Minister, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, and to the United Nations, and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Austria, Israel and Sweden.