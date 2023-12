NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerzhan Ashikbayev the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S., the Akorda press service reports.

He relieved of his duties as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1974 in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.