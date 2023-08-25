Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Belarus and Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential orders, new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Belarus and Vietnam have been named, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Yerlan Baizhanov has been named the new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus as well as permanent representative to the CIS statutory bodies. He was relieved of his post as the Kazakh ambassador to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.