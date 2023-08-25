EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:12, 25 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Belarus and Vietnam

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential orders, new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Belarus and Vietnam have been named, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Yerlan Baizhanov has been named the new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus as well as permanent representative to the CIS statutory bodies. He was relieved of his post as the Kazakh ambassador to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!