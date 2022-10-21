Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Alibek Bakayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna and relieved him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, State of the City of Vatican, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta concurrently.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Sarzhanov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, to appoint Askar Kuttykadam as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore.