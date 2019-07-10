Kazakhstan names new Chair of Committee on State Material Reserves

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov introduced the Chair of the Committee on State Material Reserves of the Ministry of National Economy, Ilyas Ispanov, to the staff of the ministry, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.

Ispanov was born in 1976. He graduated from the Market Institute at the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the Kazakh-Turkish University named after Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

He began his career in 1993. Over the years, he worked as an accountant, senior specialist, deputy director of the Saryagash branch of AB Ak-Bastau, head of the Saryagash district department of the Bank of the Republican Budget, head of the cash register department of the Saryagash city of the Shymkent branch of Temirbank OJSC, deputy chairman of Kurkeles Production Cooperative.

In 2002 - 2005, he was first deputy head of the Department of Customs Control in Astana.

In 2005-2006, he worked as deputy chair of the Committee for Work with Insolvent Debtors of the Ministry of Finance.

In 2006 - 2013, he was an administrator of the Astana Courts, first deputy chair of the Judicial Administration Committee at the Supreme Court, director of the Department of Information and Protection of Information Resources of the General Prosecutor's Office.

In 2013 - 2016, he was head of the Department for Supporting Court Activities at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2016 to 2019, he has served as Mayor of the city of Aktobe.