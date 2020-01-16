Kazakhstan names new Chief of State Guard Service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has been appointed as the Chief of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The statement on Kassymov’s appointment was released by the Akorda’s press service.

Prior to the employment Kalmukhanbet served as the Assistant-Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Born on May 18, 1957, he is a native of Almaty region.